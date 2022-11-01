After being out of town for several weeks, I’ve noticed while going through my accumulated e-mail several alerts from friends concerning a recent Devils Lake Water District (DLWID) decision to quietly implement a $1.7 million* increase in DLWID tax income.

They are doing this through a ballot measure to pay for what they were responsible to do (i.e., improve the lake's water quality) ever since the Devils Lake Neighbor’s Association (DLNA) took over control of the DLWID board in 2016 and fired its lake manager, Paul Robertson, as reported at the time by The News Guard - https://www.thenewsguard.com/news/dlwid-board-told-firing-may-be-illegal/article_026d1734-070b-11e6-85f5-a7d85c22d4f2.html

2
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.