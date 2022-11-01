After being out of town for several weeks, I’ve noticed while going through my accumulated e-mail several alerts from friends concerning a recent Devils Lake Water District (DLWID) decision to quietly implement a $1.7 million* increase in DLWID tax income.
The DLNA board and its members are primarily boat owners and didn’t support Paul’s efforts to keep the lake water healthy (if that meant allowing the lake level to fluctuate with the seasons and naturally flush itself out). So, even though they are a tiny minority of the tax district’s residents, they were able to fund a massive “Save The Lake” campaign to take over the DLWID and get rid of Paul. In my opinion they have mismanaged the lake since then and are now asking the tax district’s voters to approve DLWID Ballot Measure 21-213 5-year local option tax for operations to bail them out. You will find this ballot measure on page 21-37 of your General Election Voter’s Pamphlet (Sample Ballot).
The Voter’s Pamphlet clearly says, “This measure may cause property taxes to increase more than three percent” (depending on the location of your home). It asks the question, “Shall district levy $0.2499 (In-Watershed) and $0.128 (Outside-Watershed) per $1,000 assessed value for Operations for five years beginning 2023-2024?”
On their slick, newly redesigned, DLNA website (not the difficult-to-read and skimpy DLWID website that they put in place of the old much more informative one) the DLNA says, “If approved, funds will be used to continue District operations, which includes vegetation management, water quality testing, district operations and special projects.”
I wonder if those “district operations and special projects” include funding for:
(1) DLWID’s questionable million-dollar commitment to purchase the Blue Heron complex for what looks more like a “clubhouse-on-the-lake” for DLNA as well as an owned (rather than rented) office and lab and an owned boat ramp for DLWID. At one recent DLWID or DLNA meeting (they have become difficult for me to tell apart), they said they had to purchase their own facility because, due to COVID restrictions, they were prevented access to the lake. Several folks who heard this explanation at the meeting said that, if that were ever to happen again, they would make their private access to the lake available to DLWID.
(2) the equally expensive renovations and rebuilding that DLWID now realizes have to be done to the Blue Heron complex. I believe DLWID is already in the process of submitting their plans for this work to the Lincoln City Planning Department for approval.
The DLNA (not the DLWID) website goes on to explain, "...According to the 2022 General Election Voters Pamphlet, the tax revenue from this measure would allow the Devils Lake Water Improvement District to continue its vegetation management program. Programs to be funded annually by the revenue include approximately $200,000 for targeted herbicide treatments, $50,000 for mechanical harvesting and disposal, and $67,000 for re-stocking and managing grass carp in Devils Lake..."
Some states like New Hampshire - https://communityactionworks.org/wp-content/uploads/CHEMICAL-FREE-LAKES.pdf - tightly control the use of herbicides in their lakes. I don’t sense that kind of tight control over DLWID in their plan to dump $200,000 of herbicides each year for five years into Devils Lake. Also, I wonder if $50,000 a year of shallow water mechanical harvesting, although perhaps desirable for boaters and swimmers in the summer, is an effective solution for the lake’s general vegetation problem.
This major ballot measure request from DLWID for additional tax funding seems to be fiscally irresponsible to me.
* Estimated revenue over 5 years:
- $317,166 in 2023-2024
- $326,680 in 2024-2025
- $366,480 in 2025-2026
- $346,574 in 2026-2027
- $356,971 in 2027-2028
Total $1,713,871 over 5 years ($342,774 average per year)
Jay Roelof is a Lincoln City resident.
