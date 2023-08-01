I was at The Pines food carts eating soup from Rook & Larder. I suspect I had a pleased smirk on my face as I happily tapped away at my typewriter. I’d written what I thought was a clever piece and had plenty of time before my next client to write a bit more with the proper inspiration.
"Hey, Ross," I called across the room (he doesn't know me that well yet, but I pretend he does, which will either make it so, or make it uncomfortable...) "if you could ask a life coach one question, what would it be?"
I don't think he even paused from his work when he said, "How do you find your happy place? I mean it’s different for everyone, isn’t it?”
Boom, I’m in my writing happy place, and I get this little nugget of perfection! Which itself is a testimony to the importance of finding our happy places.
A happy place is different for everyone. Often as we move through life, we have to find new places as we come into new phases of life and growth. And sometimes we get a little lost on the way. Maybe the old places that felt happy don’t bring the same pleasure.
The overarching impact of this is huge, but let's skip that part and go directly to the solution of finding our own, unique happy places and then gifting them to ourselves... dare I say it... regularly!
First the ground rule, you are the expert on you. No amount of you thinking you "should" find a “place” happy will make it that way. And no amount of someone telling you someplace isn’t “happy”, is going to make that opinion true.
If you feel happy in the desert but think you should feel happy in the forest, how's that gonna turn out?
If you don't like to sit still but people tell you to find comfort on a church pew, is that going to feel good to you?
I could make a list of my happy places but I'll tell you a quick story of discovering one of my own instead.
I was struggling with lot of pain and found a long piece of classical music that soothed me. I'd listened to Yoyo Ma play that badboy so many times I'm pretty sure I listened to him that year more than he did. I was at the tail end of the business trip from hell. I missed my flight, lost my first class seat and had the overwhelming feeling of hurtling through the air in a tin can for hours as I finally made my way home. I felt out of control and definitely not happy to be in that “place”. I gave in, I let the tears flow down my face, celebrated the fact that we were all wearing masks still and put my noise canceling headphones in to float away on a cloud of strings. Bach’s Brandenburg concertos, brought to me through the adept hands of Yoyo Ma, is one of my happy places. Even at 35,000 feet.
A happy place is imperative for creativity and peace. A “place” to go when we are not happy is essential to soothe us in ways only we can know. You're the expert at where those places are. You will know them by how you feel when you’re there. You will feel happy. And maybe you’ll have a satisfied little grin on your face when you’re there, like I do when I’m at The Pines. That’s how I knew I’d found it.
Michelle Pierson Young is a local life coach and may be reached at Michelleatplay.com or at 503-957-0821.
