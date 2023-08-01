Michelle Pierson Young

I was at The Pines food carts eating soup from Rook & Larder. I suspect I had a pleased smirk on my face as I happily tapped away at my typewriter. I’d written what I thought was a clever piece and had plenty of time before my next client to write a bit more with the proper inspiration.

"Hey, Ross," I called across the room (he doesn't know me that well yet, but I pretend he does, which will either make it so, or make it uncomfortable...) "if you could ask a life coach one question, what would it be?"

