Sarah Kelly

Identifying as non-binary in a world where gender is still seen as predominately male and female presents many challenges, especially within the Hispanic community. Berry Garza is one such individual who is very familiar with these challenges. They grew up in a mixed family of Mexican and Native American and have been out as non-binary for about five years.

The Spanish language can be very difficult to navigate within the Latinx community. “The language itself doesn’t really afford the space. It’s an incredibly gendered language,” states Garza. When first coming out as non-binary they were concerned with how their relatives would understand what it was they were trying to say, given the gender limitations of the language. Garza’s family is always trying to find words within the Spanish language that could be non- binary or genderless for everyone in order to address them properly. It is a struggle but they have managed to find some that work well for their family.

