The Willamette Writers Coast Chapter invites coastal writers and authors to join us from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at the Newport Public Library for an Open Mic program highlighting personal work.

This will be the last meeting of 2022 and each writer will have five minutes to present a work of their choice.

