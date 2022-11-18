The Willamette Writers Coast Chapter invites coastal writers and authors to join us from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at the Newport Public Library for an Open Mic program highlighting personal work.
This will be the last meeting of 2022 and each writer will have five minutes to present a work of their choice.
From the ritual of reading bedtime stories to children, to listening to audio books while we exercise or walk, we all sense that words read aloud brings them to life. The art of putting words on paper is only a first step for writers and authors. Regardless of the genre, authors hope that writing calls out to its readers, grabs their attention, and entices them to join in the storytelling.
Words should sing, not just on the page, but as we speak them aloud. Hearing and sharing of writing brings fresh perspective, creating new space between the writer and the written word. And, since writing is a solitary effort, reading aloud is a celebration of the craft and work and honors the efforts of fellow writers.
We hope to see this event filled with coast writers eager to share their work and tell their stories with their own author’s voice.
The WW Coast Chapter hosts a mix of in person and virtual events from October through June of the 2022/2023 program year. The Newport Public Library graciously co-sponsors and co-hosts our Willamette Writers Coast in-person events. Willamette Writers, the parent organization of the Coast Chapter, is the largest writer’s association in Oregon and one of the largest in the nation.
Programs are open to all writers eighteen and up and are free for attendees. Those interested in becoming a member of a chapter and the parent organization, can join Willamette Writers at their website, https://willamettewriters.org.
Masks are currently required at in-person Willamette Writers events to protect our participants and speakers.
