On behalf of the Depoe Bay Chamber, I wanted to share some updates and offer some insight to eliminate any further confusion.
First and foremost, we wanted to announce The Depoe Bay Chamber will not be dissolved or merged into Lincoln City Chamber. We will still partner on things like educational luncheons, workshops, networking, ribbon ceremonies & grand openings, as well as our annual Chamber Business Directory. For personal reasons and my commitment to Depoe Bay, my employment with Lincoln City Chamber will end this month.
I believe a Chambers’ mission is to promote, support, and advocate for businesses and the community. Our Chamber also has the mission to support and promote tourism. When we take care of our businesses, we support our community which in turn welcomes visitors.
We are excited to let you know we have accepted 5 applications for board members and still have space available. If you would like an application, please email Mellissa@depoebaychamber.com and we will email the application or mail it to you.
The Depoe Bay Chamber website DiscoverDepoeBay.org is currently being updated and will have all of our members listed, as well as events and contact information soon. The chamber's Facebook is Depoe Bay Chamber. We are aware of several pages that are similar and one that was initially created as the chambers but only this one is ours.
Salmon Bake is scheduled for September 17th, 2022 pending City Council approval on July 19th, 2022. We will need your help! This Thursday, July 14th starting at 5:30 pm at the Depoe Bay Community Hall will be our first in-person meeting for Salmon Bake. If you can’t make this meeting but want to help, please email Mellissa. The tour busses, senior centers, and parks and rec for several cities are excited to return to Depoe Bay.
The art contest for Salmon Bake will begin Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 12th,2022, and ends on July 26th, 2022 at 4 pm. Please send submissions to info@depoebaychamber.org or drop them off at Tradewinds Office or REMAX Office. The winner will be announced on July 29, 2022!
The Depoe Bay Chamber appreciates your support.
Thank you,
Mellissa Sumner, executive director,
Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce
