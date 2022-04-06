Dear Lincoln County citizens,
I promised you that I would be a District Attorney who was transparent and accountable to the public. I have kept that promise and will continue to keep it. For that reason, I am writing to inform you about the recent actions of our elected County Commissioners and appointed County Counsel that have significantly harmed the District Attorney’s Office, crime victims, law enforcement agencies, and our community. While my concerns are many, this letter will focus only on my immediate concern with respect to a vacant detective position in the DA’s Office. Prior to explaining the current issue, it’s important for me to explain the role the Commissioners and County Counsel play in our county government.
Each elected official in our county government plays a different role. The Board of Commissioners’ (BOC’s) role is to provide the DA’s Office with a budget based on the needs of the office as articulated by the District Attorney. There is transparency in the budget process because the public has the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent.
The District Attorney’s role is to determine how to spend the money in the budget based on the needs of the office. In addition, the District Attorney’s role is to decide what positions are in the office as well as the job duties of those positions. This logically makes sense because the District Attorney is in the best position to know what the office needs to meet the public safety concerns in our community. If the public is dissatisfied with how the District Attorney is running the office and spending money within the budget provided by the commissioners, the remedy is to vote the District Attorney out of office.
The commissioners’ only involvement in the DA’s Office should be budgetary. If the DA is requesting additional funding for the office, it’s appropriate for the commissioners to consider whether the additional funding is necessary and a good use of public funds. Those decisions are made in public meetings where the citizens of Lincoln County can provide input about whether the additional funding is warranted.
When there are vacant positions in the DA’s Office that are fully funded (i.e. the position is already included in the budget provided by the commissioners), the District Attorney has the authority to fill those vacancies without prior approval from the commissioners.
Right now, there is a vacant detective position in the DA’s Office that is fully funded / budgeted and has been for more than 30 years. I hired current Sheriff’s Office Detective Abby Dorsey to fill that vacancy and the county gave her a start date of March 1, 2022. On February 8, 2022, the commissioners decided to place the vacant position “on hold” despite already having offered the job to Detective Dorsey. There are several problems with that, including but not limited to the following:
1. The commissioners lack the authority to place the position “on hold.”
2. The commissioners made the decision behind closed doors without a public meeting, or an executive session as required by law.
3. The commissioners never contacted me regarding their decision. I found out about their decision in an email I received from the Assistant HR Director. That decision was made more than 7 weeks ago.
4. During the BOC meeting on March 23, 2022, Claire Hall stated the reason for the hold could not be discussed with the public because it was an “internal personnel matter.” In response, Doug Hunt said, “Well put.”
5. Despite her statement that the matter could not be discussed with the public, Claire Hall emailed a concerned constituent yesterday and said the reason for the hold was because the DA proposed several changes to the job description and all three commissioners were reviewing it. That is untrue.
In January 2021, I slightly revised the job description (pursuant to my job / authority as the elected DA) and the revisions were reviewed by HR and adopted by the BOC. Former detective Ron Benson worked under that job description for 12 months without issue or interference from the BOC. I did not propose additional changes in the job description. Even if I had proposed changes, the BOC lacked the authority to review and revise the duties in the job description. Even if the BOC had the authority to review and revise the duties, they could have done so in the three weeks leading up to Detective Dorsey’s March 1st start date.
6. Despite Claire Hall’s comment that BOC cannot discuss this publicly, County Counsel Kristin Yuille told the Newport News Times that no other DA’s Office in Oregon had a detective position and that having such position would be a conflict for the DA’s Office. She also indicated that former Detective Ron Benson didn’t do any detective work (also stated by Assistant County Counsel Brian Gardner). Yuille and Gardner’s statements are untrue. (1) several DA’s Offices in Oregon (Multnomah, Marion, Clatsop, Klamath, Deschutes, Lane, etc.) have detective/investigator positions. This is also true for DA’s Offices across the nation, (2) there is no conflict, and (3) Benson did a significant amount of investigator work.
7. Despite Claire Hall’s comment the BOC cannot discuss this publicly, Kaety Jacobson told me and at least one other member of the public that the reason for the hold was so the commissioners could ensure the job description adequately addressed the opioid overdose epidemic in Lincoln County. Commissioner Jacobson did not think it was important to seek the input of the elected District Attorney with respect to how the opioid overdose epidemic can be addressed. Had she asked for input, I would have explained the need for the DA’s Office to hire a second full time detective. Sadly, there have been suspected opioid overdose deaths and my office has no detective to investigate those matters.
8. Normally there is a deadline to request to be on the agenda for the BOC’s public meetings, however, the BOC has said if there is a time sensitive issue, it can be added to the agenda despite the late notice. I requested the detective position be added to the agenda for the BOC’s public meeting on March 30, 2022. It is a time sensitive issue because if Detective Dorsey does not begin her position in the DA’s Office on April 1, 2022, pursuant to county policy, she can’t start until May 1, 2022, as the position must be started on the first of the month. My request was denied without explanation.
The BOC has exceeded their authority and their actions are negatively impacting the DA’s Office, public safety, and our community, daily. I have reached out to the commissioners more than 10 times regarding this issue. Despite my attempts to communicate, none of the commissioners will meet with me and have a conversation. Commissioner Jacobson scheduled a meeting with Sheriff Landers and I to discuss the position. She cancelled the meeting because she was going to receive information from HR about the job description and wanted to review it prior to meeting. That was on February 28, 2022. I haven’t heard anything from her since, despite me reaching out and asking to schedule another meeting.
The Attorney General’s Office and I have reached out to County Counsel Kristin Yuille several times and have explained the far reaching and detrimental impact this is having and have requested the county act with urgency in filling the position. Disappointingly, our rational, professional, and patient approach hasn’t worked. The BOC’s actions are unprecedented, and I am concerned that County Counsel Kristin Yuille is advising the BOC to make decisions that have significant legal and financial consequences
I frequently speak with other elected District Attorneys around the state about how their county government operates. Most counties have commissioners who prioritize public safety and who support their elected District Attorney. I am proud of the accomplishments my office has made during my first 15 months in office. Those accomplishments were made in the face of total opposition from county counsel and the BOC. I am confident that with supportive commissioners, who understand the limitations of their role and authority, we can and will radically improve public safety in our community. For now, I will continue to fight for the needs of our community, no matter the risk and no matter the cost.
The facts outlined above are all supported by written documentation in the form of email correspondence. On March 21, 2022, I sent a letter to the BOC and attached supporting exhibits to the letter. Because I value transparency and because this is a matter of significant public interest, I have attached the full letter I sent to the BOC, the attached exhibits, and some additional related documents.
The bottom line is this: The DA’s Office needs a detective, we hired one, we have the budget for one, and she needs to start on April 1, 2022. I intend to have Detective Dorsey begin working as a detective in my office on that date. I will continue to work collaboratively with the Sheriff with respect to Detective Dorsey’s transition to my office. If the county interferes with my decision to have Detective Dorsey begin this fully funded position, I will consider the proper legal recourse.
-Lanee Danforth, Lincoln County District Attorney
