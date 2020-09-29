Hello Friends,
On Friday afternoon, the Legislative Emergency Board met for the ninth time this year to allocate funds when the full legislature is not in session. There were nearly 70 proposals on the agenda and at times the discussion became passionate.
Item 68 was designed to provide up to $7000 to lower income Oregonians who had lost their homes in wildfires. The $2 million allocation would pay for 315 applicants who had submitted requests before Friday, September 11. I thought that completely inadequate. I argued that by the time the Labor Day Weekend was over, almost one million acres in Oregon were on fire. Already we had twice as many applicants as the proposal would fund. Rather than help just a fraction, I suggested we wait for the next E Board meeting in just two weeks and learn how many total applicants we had rather than set an arbitrary cut-off date that would fail to help so many. I said that I could not go back to my neighbors and tell them they would not qualify for support because their home did not burn down soon enough.
Then something happened I have not seen in my eight years I the legislature. Normally when a proposal is changed, it is taken off the agenda and held over. Instead the presiding officers suggested we actually amend the proposal during the meeting. The Republican leader of the House then moved to change the funding from two to ten million. The change was adopted unanimously.
This reasonable amount of money will fairly and completely help more Oregonians. As I have often said, we need to come together, to work together in the face of our many current challenges. I saw that happen Friday afternoon.
Item 50 asked for $55 million for the Oregon Department of Forestry for firefighting costs.
No one is more grateful to ODF this week than I am. No one has more respect for the brave men and women who fight our fires. I want the Department to have resources to protect every home and every family in Oregon.
That said, I also want the Department to get their administrative work done well. At the beginning of 2020, ODF was holding over $100 million in billings they had not yet submitted to the Federal government for reimbursement. As of today, they have collected about $60 million. I asked what was taking so long, what were the delays, why weren’t we billing and collecting monies owed? With $40 million in receivables, we were being asked to spend $55 million more in sparse Oregon tax dollars.
This is yet another example of the problem I continue to raise about collecting delinquent debt and accounts receivable. Yes, we need to pay our fire fighting costs. And at the same time, we can and should do a better job managing our firefighting accounts.
Item 21 proposed to create new laboratories at OSU and UO for COVID testing. Anticipating a fall surge in cases, we need to increase our testing capacity.
I certainly agree with the need. But I did not understand how we could invest $7 million in capital construction, software, and new equipment and have that construction and programming complete in time for Oregon’s fall. We have other labs up and running , including at OSHU. I thought it more cost effective to expand capacity there. I voted “no” on the proposal which ultimately passed.
If you are interested in full Emergency Board meeting, you can review the agenda on OLIS or listen to the meeting here. It appears we’ll be back for a tenth meeting in October.
With heavy rains at the end of the week, the Echo Mountain Complex fire is now fully contained. Thank you again to the first responders that warned us flames were coming. Thank you to the fire teams that protected our homes and ultimately contained the inferno. Thank you to the families and businesses that opened their kitchens, homes, and hearts to help those evacuated and displaced.
As roads open and families return to their neighborhoods, we are only beginning to calculate the damage and the loss. On my own street, a third of the homes are gone. Of the remaining houses, half have lost water, septic, or are uninhabitable because of smoke damage. Half of the acreage is burned over.
Other parts of North Lincoln County are much worse.
If you missed my conversation last week with Senator Roblan about the fires and evacuation, you can listen to it here. But for a real sense of the devastation, check these remarkable aerial videos of Panther Creek and Salmon River by Matt Brandt.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Community Services agencies wrapped up the Multi Agency Resource Coordination Center last week. Representatives from FEMA were on site for three days to assist 250 community members filing claims from the Echo Mountain Fire and/or the straight line wind event.
FEMA representatives have now relocated to the Lincoln City Community Center to partner with the American Red Cross. They are available from 9:00am - 6:00pm through Friday to help those impacted file applications for assistance and answer questions. We continue to face the challenge of housing people, processing insurance and benefit claims, cleaning up possibly contaminated debris, and getting water, power, and phone lines back online.
I am struck by how much has been beyond our control for much of this past year. And, I am equally reminded of our collective resilience, strength, and continued hope for better days ahead. As always, my office is ready to help in whatever way we can.
Stay safe and take care of each other.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
