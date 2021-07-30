This isn’t my normal Monday newsletter, but after reviewing the weather forecast for the next few days I felt this information may be useful.
It’s getting hot out there. Temperatures are beginning to rise in the valley, and while the heat is not expected to hit the highs we saw in late June, I wanted to make sure everyone has access to the resources they may need to get through the next few days -- particularly if you live in Yamhill and Polk Counties or plan to visit the Valley.
Please be aware of the signs and symptoms of heatstroke and be sure to call 911 if you or a loved one are experiencing a medical emergency. To help identify heatstroke symptoms, see: Heatstroke - Symptoms and Causes.
For those in Yamhill and Polk Counties: Temperatures in the mid to high 90s. If your home is not equipped with air conditioning and you need a place to cool down, dial 211. For homebound seniors and people with disabilities, dial 1-866-206-4799 to be connected with the Northwest Senior and Disability Services. They will help you reach the local resources you may need.
For those in Tillamook and Lincoln Counties: Temperatures are not projected to surpass the mid-70s in Lincoln County and the high-80s in Tillamook County. The usual precautions still apply. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and DO NOT leave your pets or children in an unattended vehicle. With our weather 20 degrees or more cooler, we can expect an influx of visitors. Stay cool – physically and emotionally!
Heat-Related Illness Infographic
Here are some important tips for staying safe and healthy when the weather gets really hot:
Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
Drink plenty of fluids (water is best), even if you don’t feel thirsty.
Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
Exercise in the early morning when it tends to be cooler.
Avoid strenuous activity in the heat of the day.
Close your blinds and curtains to keep sunlight out.
If the temperature falls at night, open your windows to let the cool air in (if it is safe to do so).
Use fans but do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device when it is very hot. Instead, mist yourself with a spray bottle, and then use the fan to get the cooling benefits of evaporation.
Do not use your stove/oven or do laundry on very hot days.
Eat small, light meals.
If you choose to swim or recreate in a local river or lake, be sure to wear a personal flotation device and take other safety precautions.
NEVER leave children or pets in cars. Read more about pet safety here.
Don't Leave Your Pet in the Car Infographic
While this next heatwave will not be as severe as the last one, watch out for each other and make sure to stay vigilant. More people died from heat in the greater Portland area this June than in the entire state over the past 20 years. Please be proactive and check on vulnerable family members or neighbors. Again, if you are experiencing the signs and symptoms of heatstroke, please don’t hesitate to seek medical care.
Stay safe everyone, and please share this information with any loved ones or neighbors that might find it helpful.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
PS – In case you missed it, “Too Darned Hot” is a great number from Cole Porter’s great musical, Kiss Me Kate. Here’s a version by Anne Miller from the 1953 film
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.