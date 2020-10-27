Hello Friends!
The weather is getting colder, leaves are changing colors, and the holidays will be upon us sooner than we know it. Some days time seems to stand still. Other days it seems to rush past. And some days it seems harder just to remember what day it is!
I have lots of small pieces of news this week. Please feel free to scan ahead or check back with me for more detail.
Flu Season is here. And you don’t need the flu!
Now is a great time to start thinking about getting your flu shot. Susie and I got ours!
The number of flu cases in Oregon are still low. While getting a flu shot won’t protect you from COVID-19, it will certainly help you avoid the flu. Research actually shows that it’s possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Getting this simple shot will protect you, will also help essential workers stay healthy, and preserve medical resources for patients with COVID-19.
The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older, and it is an effective way to decrease flu illnesses and hospitalizations. For more information, visit Flu-dot-Oregon-dot-gov.
Tax Consequences of a lost home:
We are quickly learning about the tax consequences of losing a home to a natural disaster. I touched on this in a recent newsletter.
If your home is destroyed in the middle of a tax year, what is the effect on your property taxes?
If you rebuild or replace with a newer home, the assessment will re-set to the current value. This can have particular consequences for manufactured homes. And two-thirds of the homes lost this year were manufactured.
Lincoln County Schools collect a Construction Excise Tax on new buildings and homes. They are not allowed to waive that charge in any special circumstances.
I’m working now on proposed legislation to correct these issues for a possible special session in November or in the 2021 session. I want changes to help us re-build and recover as soon as possible. And I want to be ready should a larger and more consequential natural disaster arrive on the Coast.
The Lincoln County Assessor and Tax Collector’s Offices is reminding property owners who are survivors of recent fire damage that adjustments may be made to your property taxes to reflect a loss in assessed value. If your property has been damaged or destroyed by fire, please contact them for review.
Emergency Board Update:
The Emergency Board has met again to disburse funds while the full legislature is adjourned. On Friday, we approved funding for the “Turnkey Project” which will help convert distressed hotels in wildfire counties (including Lincoln) to emergency and transitional housing.
I thought there were a number of questions about the project and supported holding it over for more review or by the full legislature in special session. When that motion failed, I supported the allocation. A similar project to convert hotels for homeless housing in other counties failed. It was a long and emotional meeting.
Oregon Health Authority Update:
If you want details about the overall picture of COVID-19 response efforts in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports up-to-date information and testing statistics on their website.
Today OHA reported the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic. Preliminary data show this increase is due to continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across the state.
OHA published new face covering guidance this week, which requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household.
OSHA’s is proposing rules for handling COVID in the workplace:
Many of you have heard about new proposals for workplace conduct in response to the ongoing pandemic.
While the intent behind these rules may be well-meaning, I am concerned about the short time frame for public comment and the far-reaching impacts, particularly to small businesses. Due in large part to push back the agency received from businesses and legislators, OSHA recently issued a forth version of the draft rules
These are proposed agency rules, and not a bill the legislature votes on. If you have concerns, I urge you to provide feedback to OSHA directly, which can be emailed to Tech.Web@oregon.gov. Public comments are due no later than 10/30/2020. The newest proposals are available for review here. These were posted late last Friday
Emergency Rent & Mortgage Assistance:
Regional Community Action Agencies (CAAs) are delivering assistance to Oregonians facing hardship due to COVID-19. If you are in need of rent or mortgage assistance, please contact your local CAA or call 2-1-1. If your tenants are not paying, urge them to call for help. These programs are made possible by Coronavirus Relief Funds approved by the Emergency Board and can be used through December 30th.
Additionally, OHCS’ Oregon Homeownership Stabilization Initiative has re-opened and can help COVID impacted households pay down their mortgage.
FEMA Pro Bono Legal Services:
The Oregon State Bar is providing free legal assistance to Oregonians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, fires, and the floods in Eastern Oregon. Oregon lawyers, through the Oregon State Bar, are partnering with FEMA and the American Red Cross to provide legal assistance on FEMA claims, contract claims, insurance claims, landlord-tenant matters and more. If you need assistance, please contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Program to be directed to a lawyer in your area.
DMV Covid-19 Operations Update:
Local Motor Vehicle offices have made a number of changes as they automate more services and shift to an appointment model for in-person services in the face of the on-going pandemic.
Field offices appointments are outperforming 2019 and the backlog of driver-related transactions is declining.
Appointments topped 24,000 last week, above the 2019 weekly average of about 14,000
Selected field offices have begun a pilot project to test walk-in services
Knowledge and drive tests continue to improve with the installation of additional knowledge test machines and additional drive test examiners.
DMV plans to resume drive tests at select field offices by Oct. 31st.
DMV is executing emergency rulemaking to increase the number of drive tests a 3rd party examiner can conduct in one day
37 additional knowledge test machines, originally planned for installation by March of 2021, are now planned for installation by the end of 2020
Vehicle titles and Call Centers continue to struggle due to high levels of phone calls, and limited bandwidth for processing title transactions. Additional personnel are being hired for both service areas this month.
The first team of phone agents have been hired, and began answering calls this week
For more information about scheduling in-person appointments or conducting transactions on-line visit DMV’s Covid19 Update page.
Wildfire Resource Navigator:
Have questions or problems with wildfire recovery and support? Lincoln County in cooperation with the Olalla Center have hired a Resource Navigator to help you.
Available at the Lincoln City Outlet Mall, Suite 410, 11am to 1:30pm, Wed – Friday
Available by Phone 8am to 8pm, 541-921-0408
Available by email bethanyh@olallacenter.org
That’s the news for now.
A chill has crept into the air as the dark, short days of winter approach. And on November 1, Oregonians return to Standard Time.
This may be the last time we “fall back”. With the passage of Senate Bill 320, when Oregon leaps forward into daylight saving time in the spring of 2021, we are supposed to stay there forever. All we need is final Congressional approval.
As always, thank you for honoring me with the responsibility of representing you. I’m happy to answer questions or provide support on state issues and problems.
Enjoy the beautiful Fall sunsets.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
