Dear Editor,
Despite the over-arching sanctity of the wall between church and state, there is nothing that prevents our political leadership from administering genuinely spiritual advice. Because the *genuine* stuff is not the exclusive property of any religion.
This is what I think Lincoln County Representative David Gomberg did in one of his newsletters when he counseled us to steer away from the perfectly natural and understandable tendency to deeply resent fellow citizens who are opposing simple, easy measures that could have kept the COVID pandemic from spiraling out of control.
Given the tragic magnitude of the pandemic, its toll on lives, the economy, our healthcare system, and our children, and especially given the fact that it was so unnecessary, it’s very hard for even the most compassionate to avoid expressing their outrage and resentment through shaming or frightening.
Having done this myself, I can’t blame others for it; nor is it easy to stop.
However, I just came across an essay which explores the concrete manifestations of Gomberg’s recommendation, and I thought I would share it with you:
You can find “I’m A Former Fundamentalist And We’re Approaching Anti-Vaxxers All Wrong” over at huffpost.com.
Mitch Gould,
Lincoln City
