It has been another big week of news across the country and in Oregon!
Governor Kate Brown issued a video statement Monday as the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine began arriving at Oregon hospitals. A light at the end of a still-long tunnel ahead.
Tuesday morning, the Governor announced the third special session of 2020, to occur next Monday, December 21, to deal with our many COVID and wildfire-related needs.
Later on Tuesday, all five coastal counties – Tillamook, Clatsop, Lincoln, Coos and Curry - were elevated to the highest COVID risk level after state data showed continued spread during the most recent two-week monitoring.
I’m grateful for the special session. It seems awkward to be holding a special legislative session when the regular 2021 session is scheduled to begin in just a few weeks. But I believe there are several proposals that are needed before the end of the year to support landlords and tenants, small business, and schools. Legislators will travel to Salem for a one-day gathering. This is different from the “catastrophic” or virtual session that had been considered to allow remote voting and limited quorums.
The notion of an in-person session has drawn criticism from some lawmakers, who see it as too risky at a time when the state has seen rapid spread of COVID-19. I regard legislators as “essential workers” who have a job to do and must do it carefully. Here is an overview of what is on the agenda.
LC 18: Extend the Residential Eviction Moratorium by amending the eviction moratorium passed in the first special session last June. Originally set to expire on December 31, the new legislation will provide support for residential tenants and landlords through June 30.
Here are the new provisions of the current concept:
To avoid rent, tenants will now have to sign a declaration that they have experienced financial or health hardships impacting their ability to pay. Absent that legal document, they can be evicted for non-payment.
Landlords who have not been paid can apply for rent compensation through Oregon Housing Community Services on behalf of all their tenants who owe rent payments. Smaller landlords and landlords with a higher percentage of unpaid rent will be prioritized for assistance first.
The landlord compensation fund will begin with an initial $150 million General Fund appropriation, with potential for future federal and additional state allocations. The fund will grant landlords 80% of the total unpaid back rent they are owed. Participating landlords will be required to forgive the remaining 20%, making tenants current on their rent payments. The fund is completely voluntary.
Some tenants and landlords believe the bill doesn’t go far enough to meet their needs. I’ve heard from others who feel the proposal goes too far or costs too much. Overall, I think it is a reasonable and affordable compromise that helps renters who are underemployed and landlords who have not been paid for far too long. Without immediate action, we will face a year-end avalanche of evictions in the middle of a surging pandemic and cold, wet winter weather.
LC 10: A Restaurant Support Package designed to help the many struggling restaurants and bars on the verge of financial collapse. The restaurant industry is seeing revenue losses between 40-70% due to temporary closures, reduced indoor seating, changing rules, and increased staffing and payroll costs to maintain COVID-19 protocols. Outdoor seating is difficult to maintain during Oregon’s wet and cold winter season.
New proposals are being encouraged by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association. I think they are helpful but may not work well for our coastal businesses. Here’s what’s being discussed:
Cocktails-to-Go: Directs OLCC to devise rules permitting the sale of “cocktails-to-go” for businesses with applicable to licensees. Limits quantity of alcohol sold and requires substantive food purchase. Requires containers to be sealed and/or tamper resistant.
Third Party Delivery Fees: Temporarily caps the fees third-party sites can charge restaurants for deliveries and pick-ups.
I have mixed feelings about cocktails-to-go, because of Oregon’s rate of addiction, access to treatment, and the increase in domestic violence associated with increased alcohol consumption when families are stuck in the “stay at home” orders. We need more comprehensive solutions to our addiction crisis in the 2021 legislative session
As I said, I’m not confident these bills will help many of our coastal restaurants and bars who have been hit hard these past few months. I’d prefer to subsidize them through a federal relief package, such as the restaurant bill introduced by Congressman Earl Blumenauer. But the bottom line is that we want to support these small business owners and employees, and ensure a vibrant social ecosystem when we return to life in our communities post-COVID.
LC 21: Schools Liability Protection to shield taxpayers from frivolous lawsuits. Currently, no Oregon school district, charter, ESD or community college has communicable disease coverage. If a school is sued and found liable, penalties assessed would come from the school’s operating budget. Lawsuits could range from students, staff, and guests getting sick, or reduced access to sports and activities.
This proposal grants limited liability protection to school districts, charters, ESDs and community colleges for civil damages related to COVID-19 infection, if the school is operating in compliance with COVID-19 emergency rules. If a school is sued but can show it complied with the rules, a court may strike the plaintiff’s claims. If the plaintiff can demonstrate that a genuine issue of material fact exists as to compliance, the court may allow the lawsuit to proceed.
These protections would not apply to reckless, wanton, or intentional misconduct. This does not limit any other cause of action or remedy available to an injured party, including claims under state and federal discrimination laws.
Earlier this year, I led efforts to offer liability protection to schools, small business, and local government. I’m pleased to see some progress but wish we were going further.
Budget Allocations are the final reason for the special session. Leadership has proposed allocating $600 million to replenish the Emergency Board which just depleted most of its funds last Friday. $100 million is dedicated to wildfire response and recovery, $400 million is dedicated to COVID response; and the remaining $100 million will be placed in the general emergency fund.
As a member of the Emergency Board, I’ll continue to advocate that state funds be disbursed fairly and widely across Oregon.
In my last newsletter, I spoke about the $55 million allocated to help small businesses. I argued that disbursing funds on a per capita basis disadvantaged tourist-based communities where businesses service both locals and visitors. Grant applications are now being reviewed. In Lincoln County, where $938,290 was allocated, 347 requests were received totaling about $2.7 million. I’m determined that the state do better helping coastal communities.
It is important for Oregonians that we come together to address these urgent issues with proposals that will keep people in their homes, support independent restaurants and businesses that are barely hanging on, and dedicate ongoing funding for critical pandemic-related programs.
The decisions surrounding COVID-19 are having catastrophic impacts on Oregon’s health care systems, economies, schools, and families. Oregon families are suffering with high unemployment, low-income workers are facing disproportionate impacts, and thousands fear losing their homes and access to critical services when rental protections and federal funding run out at the end of this year. I am glad we are coming back into session to address some of these issues.
As always, I’d welcome your feedback on the proposed budget allocation and bills. Hearings are now being scheduled which will allow remote testimony and public feedback.
Thanks again for your interest. As I said, there is a lot going on. I’ll be in Salem Monday.
