Hello Friends,
Last week saw a flurry of activity in the Capitol as we convened for November Legislative Days. In addition to attending hearings on a variety of subjects, meeting with advocates, and reviewing the new revenue forecast, legislators submitted their bill proposals in preparation for the one-month “short” February 2020 session. Representatives are limited to two bills while Senators get just one. We will file proposals in January and they will be searchable on the Oregon Legislative Information System (OLIS).
I’ll have more information on my legislative priorities as we get closer to February. But for this newsletter, I’d like to highlight the many things we have to be thankful for in House District 10.
Student Success
In the 2019 session, the Legislature passed the largest investment in early learning and our K-12 students in Oregon’s history. The Legislative Fiscal Office has published initial estimates of new funds each School District is expected to receive from Measure 98 and the Student Success Act. Here’s the breakdown for House District 10.
To learn more about the Student Success Act, please visit the Oregon Department of Education’s website. And if there are any questions you can’t find an answer to, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Cultural Trust
Also in the 2019 session, the Legislature extended the cultural trust tax credit for six more years. Cultural credits are a great way to double investments across our communities.
The program works like this: Donate to one of the more than 1,500 non-profit Cultural Trust partner organizations in Oregon. Next, donate the same amount to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Finally, reduce your taxes by that same amount. It's a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. In other words, donate $10 to your favorite nonprofit and $10 to the Cultural Trust, and then take $10 off your taxes — in addition to the tax deduction you get for your original donation to the nonprofit. This way, you're essentially doubling your impact — at no added cost to you. It's as simple as that!
Investments across House District 10 from the Cultural Trust for 2019-2020 included:
Lincoln County Cultural Coalition, $10,847.00
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, $29,178.00
Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association, $8,986.00
Polk County Cultural Coalition, $ 14,043.00
Tillamook County Cultural Coalition, $8,789.00
Yamhill County Cultural Coalition $16,430.00
County Cultural Coalitions allow for additional grant funding to organizations across the district. To learn more about the Cultural Trust, check with your accountant or read more at https://culturaltrust.org/
Small Business Saturday
On Monday I joined Martin Golden, District Director of the US Small Business Administration, Dave Price from the Oregon Small Business Development Network, and Mayor Dick Anderson to tour a few of the vibrant small businesses spread across the Oceanlake neighborhood in Lincoln City. We’re blessed on the coast to have some of the finest local retailers, restauranteurs, artisans, grocers, and entrepreneurs anywhere in the state. From toys to books to seafood and everything between, small businesses have you covered for everyday and holiday needs.
Skip the craziness of Black Friday sales and join me instead for Small Business Saturday this weekend. According to the 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, approximately 67 cents for every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community. That means local jobs, local families, support of local charities and causes, and a stronger more vibrant community. So not only can you find great deals, you can rest assured that you’re helping your friends and neighbors by keeping it small.
A Heartfelt Thank You to Senator Roblan and Representative McKeown
Our Senator Arnie Roblan and neighboring Representative Caddy McKeown have both announced they do not plan to seek re-election in 2020. I will be losing dear friends and close working partners in the Capitol. The Coast and Coastal Range will be losing champions for our special part of Oregon.
I’m grateful to Arnie and Caddy for all they have contributed and their many, many accomplishments. We will miss them terribly but will long benefit from their years of service.
Though the days are getting shorter, I'll stay busy over the next couple weeks with events across the District. If you see me out and about, please come say hi!
Please enjoy a wonderful holiday week with family, friends and loved ones. We have much to be grateful for this year.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
