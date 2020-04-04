Dear Friends and Neighbors,
We feel it too. That sense that the world is changing right in front of our eyes, the feeling that last week was a really long month, and that a trip to the grocery store is the nearest adventure we can find in our quarantined world. Our hearts go out to those of you who are personally affected by this- physically, emotionally, or economically.
COVID-19 is becoming more real in Oregon with over 800 confirmed cases and sadly 21 deaths. To date, about 16,000 people have been tested. Cases have been announced in Lincoln, Tillamook, Yamhill and Polk Counties.
It is important to note that less than 5% of those tested are proving positive. While the federal Centers for Disease Control lists three primary symptoms -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- interviews with 75 Oregon residents who tested positive found a wider range of symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose and a loss of the sense of smell and taste.
The state has already distributed over 10,000 face shields, over 400,000 N95 masks and 50,000 surgical masks, and expects more PPE this week in a shipment from FEMA.
A month ago, there were an average of 4,000 Oregon unemployment claims a week. Last week there were 92,000. We continue to hear about long wait times and overloaded web pages. Keep trying! The Federal government is now allowing small business owners and contractors to file claims. If you think you may qualify, apply sooner, not later.
These horrible numbers reflect real people whose lives have been thrown into chaos through no fault of their own. The Employment Division is adding staff and Saturday hours to address unprecedented need.
Last week I reported on news from the Federal government providing critical support to the unemployed, small business owners, and stimulus payments to most Americans. Payments are based on tax returns filed in 2018 or for 2019. But many older Oregonians are not required to file because income or retirement benefits are too low. I reached out to the Governor and our US Senators to make sure lower income citizens who need help are not left out. Apparently, lots of other people reached out too! I'm pleased to report that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reversed course and will now be distributing stimulus payments to Social Security recipients whether or not they file tax forms. Still, I encourage you to take an hour online and complete the EZ-Short form as soon as possible to ensure you don’t slip through the Federal cracks! Phone a friend for help if the internet is challenging.
I also reported last week that the Oregon Legislature planned to meet this week following a series of proposals from a Special Coronavirus Committee. That has not happened yet and we are all waiting for agreement to proceed from legislative leadership and the Governor.
Please – stay home and stay safe. And let’s be clear, “home” means your primary home, not your second vacation home, a rental that can’t be rented right now, or a visit to a time share. We can’t prohibit people from using their own property. But more movement means more risk.
Here are some additional notes that may be interesting or helpful:
Stay Home, Save Lives Updates
Enforcement - All Oregon law enforcement agencies have agreed the primary goal when Oregonians have violated the order is education. Oregon State Police (OSP) says a “citation or arrest would be an extreme last resort” if a person fails to comply with direction by an officer. See more in these guidelines released by OSP.
Do I Have to Stay Inside?
Outdoor activities are okay if you can maintain 6 foot social distancing.
While access points are closed, beaches are open for local pedestrians.
Public health officials have asked residents of metropolitan areas to stay home, and not to spread the virus to rural or coastal towns that have fewer healthcare resources.
Don’t call 9-11 to report social distancing violations. Keep emergency lines open for true emergencies.
Workplace Safety - The Executive Order defines certain workplaces that must close, where it is impossible to practice social distancing, and mandates that workers who are able to work from home must. For everyone else, workplaces must practice social distancing or close.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has an FAQ for workplace enforcement. If your workplace is not maintaining proper distancing or not protecting workers from risk of COVID-19, you can report online.
Child Care Focus - Under the latest Executive Order, childcare providers have an opportunity to provide emergency care to groups under 10. If they cannot meet these criteria, they must close to ensure that we are practicing the safest social distancing measures.
Critical workers will be prioritized to receive childcare including Healthcare, Law Enforcement and Public Safety, Food and Agriculture (including grocery stores and restaurant carry-out), Energy and Utilities, Waste and Wastewater, Transportation, Public Works and more.
Providers who want to continue or begin providing emergency child care can complete the online application to notify and be approved by the Office of Child Care.
More Deadlines Extensions and Rule Changes
Drivers Licenses - DMVs are closed statewide and ODOT is allowing a grace period for those who's licenses expire during this crisis.The national deadline for switching to the use of standardized Real IDs has been extended by a year to October 2021. ODOT is still on track to begin issuing REAL IDs July 2020, but we have an additional year to make the switch.
Self-Service: The Office of State Fire Marshal is allowing self-service at gas stations statewide until April 11. This addresses the workforce shortage at stations due to childcare needs, safety concerns and illness, and ensures fuel is available for essential workers who need to travel.
Self-service is not mandatory. And if you find yourself pumping, please use appropriate safety measures when touching equipment.
2020 Census - The Census Bureau is strongly encouraging everyone to complete the online survey. It will now be open until August 14 (extended from July 13). Census field operations are currently on hiatus and the Census Bureau will continue to monitor the situation.
Polk County leads the response race with over 38%; Yamhill is just behind with 37%. Lincoln County lags, with 20% response, and Tillamook is struggling with a 16% response. If you are home, take ten minutes and save someone the need to knock on your door. Click this link and fill it out https://2020census.gov/en.html
Stay Home – Stay Safe – And Keep Learning!
You can be a part of the Community College Spring Term in Lincoln or Tillamook County, from the safety and comfort of your own home! Everyone aged 60 or better can get free tuition for any credit class. And, all courses this term are being offered online. Here are a few examples:
Basic Computer Skills - Introduces the basic features of Microsoft Office, Windows basics, and file management. Develops familiarity with Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, email, and Internet basics.
History of Asian Art - Explores and analyzes the visual arts in relation to the culture of Japan
Microeconomics - the basis of the price system and resource allocation; the operation of the firm; market concentration; regulation and antitrust policies.
Yoga - Includes basic Yoga philosophy and exercises for increased flexibility, improved health, relaxation, and reduced stress in daily living.
Quick Loans for Small Business: The Paycheck Protection Program Is now available at Banks and Credit Unions to fast track money for payroll and other critical expenses.
Special Relief for Restaurant Workers
The National Restaurant Association has announced a Relief Fund to help employees experiencing hardships from a decrease in wages or tips or loss of employment. You may qualify for a $500 check to help with housing, transportation, utilities, child care, groceries, or student debt.
Volunteering and Donations
Many Oregonians have been stepping up to offer donations and services for the COVID-19 response. The Office of Emergency Management has created a webpage where you can register. There are instructions for individuals, businesses looking to sell or donate to the state, and non-profit agencies looking for volunteers or supplies.
Mental Health Resources
The COVID-19 crisis is impacting routines, livelihoods and mental health. Here are some ways to protect your mental health from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
Separate what's in your control from what is not
Do what helps you feel a sense of safety
Get out in nature while avoiding crowds
Challenge yourself to stay in the present
Stay connected and reach out if you need support
Finally, let me add this. Government is taking extraordinary steps to address this crisis at the national, state, county, and local levels. But government can’t do it alone. I’m so proud to see local businesses and volunteers stepping up to help - from hotels offering to launder hospital scrubs, to restaurants partnering with neighborhood drivers to deliver hot meals, to friends checking on older friends, to BackPacks for Kids making sure no child goes hungry on weekends.
Thank you for all you do to make our special part of Oregon safer, stronger, and more resilient. We will get through this – together.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
