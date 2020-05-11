Normally we would welcome blue skies and warm breezes in May. We’d be happy to be out in our gardens, anxious to be walking the beach, and relieved to see small business money arriving into town with happy valley visitors.
This May, I fear we may be more conflicted. If my email is any indication, we are a community divided. Each day I receive dozens of letters angrily demanding we re-open, frustrated at economic losses, and arguing that the health concerns are exaggerated. And of course, I also get dozens of emails fearful that complacency will result in health consequences for vulnerable family members, anxious to expand and extend protections, and angry with visitors from impacted areas that may bring exposure here to us.
A balanced response makes no one happy. But I sincerely believe it is the right thing to do.
Thursday morning, Governor Brown announced that next week, Oregon will take its first steps tentatively lifting our coronavirus stay-home order and once again changing the rules of social and economic engagement across the state. This is a move that is fraught with risks. Move too slowly and the economy may suffer irreparably. Relax too much and we reignite a local pandemic, wasting nearly two months of economic and social sacrifice only to see infection rates and deaths spiral.
The Governor’s proposals include public health prerequisites counties will have to meet to begin the process; a new statewide face mask policy; and conditions that individual businesses will need to meet to get up and running. As I have said before, re-opening may prove more difficult than closing down was.
Large gatherings - live sports events, concerts, theater, festivals and conventions - will remain off limits.
Outdoor recreation, restaurants, shopping malls, breweries, salons, and tattoo parlors, will open, provided their counties get approval, and they can live with -- and economically survive -- under the new guidelines.
The next step will be phased in geographically. Starting this Friday, each of Oregon’s 36 counties can submit plans demonstrating that they can meet seven public health criteria. Those include declining levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions over a 14-day period; minimum levels of testing and contact tracing capacity; adequate hospital surge capacity, quarantine facilities and personal protection equipment; and finalized sector guidelines from the state to communicate to individual businesses.
Plans approved by the Governor’s office will allow those counties to start reopening as early as May 15.
If, however, the number of new cases exceeds the ability of the local public health workforce to track new cases; if more than 30% of new cases can’t be traced to existing persons with the virus; or, if there is a 5% or greater increase in new cases over a week, the state guidelines say it will be time to “stop, watch, and redirect.”
Reopening Oregon guidelines
In order to reopen, outdoor recreation areas in Oregon must implement social distancing mandates, clean frequently-touched surfaces, and prohibit all group gatherings including contact sports, Gov. Brown announced Thursday.
Day-use areas prone to crowds will remain closed, according to the Phase 1 plan, as well as all overnight use areas, including campgrounds. All parks in the Columbia Gorge will also stay closed, as well as coastal areas “that are not yet ready to welcome visitors back.”
Oregon’s restaurants, bars and brewpubs closed since March 17 will be required to have tables spaced at least six feet apart. Employees will be required to wear masks, and all food and drink consumption will end by 10 p.m. Businesses unable to operate under those restrictions will be limited to takeout and delivery.
Retail stores will be required to limit the number of customers in stores, and mandate that employees wear face coverings and frequently clean high-traffic areas.
The state will be implementing a new statewide “face covering” policy for certain employees as well. Employees in businesses where six-foot distancing is difficult -- grocery stores, pharmacies, public transit, personal services, and ride share services – will be required to wear face coverings. It also will be “strongly recommended” that those businesses establish their own mandatory face covering policies for customers. The policy, which will be finalized in coming days, also includes the strong recommendation that masks be worn in any indoor public space where six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.
Much of this information was gleaned from the Oregonian.
Current orders covering commerce, food, beverage, and lodging have been issued by the Governor through executive order, or by local cities and counties. Lifting those orders will require action by one or both. The legislature is not in session but legislators continue to monitor changes and advocate for their communities.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
