Last May, the non-profit Central Coast Tennis Association arranged for five members of the Salishan Tennis Center to take a training class in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of the Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) which is stored at the Tennis Center. The tennis members then promptly filed the information away in their “memory banks” just in case they should ever need to help someone in distress.
Last Wednesday two of those tennis members were participating in the evening play group when another player collapsed with an apparent heart attack. The player was not responsive to questions, was losing color and had no detectable pulse.
The two trained members, with help from several others who were on the courts, immediately followed the recommended steps to resuscitate a victim: call 911, start chest compressions, retrieve and set up the AED. This machine has built-in voice commands that users can follow so that it will be operated correctly. Several people on the court, helping or observing, mentioned later that they found the voice and the series of commands reassuring.
“It was definitely a team effort,” said Craig McKenzie of Lincoln City, who was part of the resuscitation endeavor. “Thank goodness we had that training and had the AED available because, as we learned in the class, the first few minutes after a heart stoppage are crucial to the person’s survival.”
By the time the paramedics arrived, the player was awake and able to answer questions. He was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further evaluation. The tennis players who were on scene took a deep breath and later held an after-action evaluation meeting to discuss what went well and what could have been done better.
The patient was well enough the next day to email a note of thanks from his hospital bed: “I want to specifically thank all of you who jumped into action and brought me back from sudden cardiac arrest. That was the most amazing and incredible thing anyone could have ever done for me. I can’t begin to express to you the gratitude in my heart for what you did. (No pun intended there.) I am very very blessed to have you guys in my life. You literally saved a life; what greater gift can there be than that?”
Several more of the tennis members who were there that night have now resolved to get the CPR/AED training. Classes are offered by Rapid Rescue Edu in Newport, 541-272-5333.
