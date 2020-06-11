For 15 years, friends of mine and I fished the waters of the Siletz, trolling with or against the tide… trying to outsmart a fickle fish into latching on to one of our lures. The beauty that surrounds those waters provided an appealing, awe-inspiring backdrop. We relished that much needed bonding time among friends. Catching a fish or two only enhanced the experience. We were skunked on many of those trips, but that never mattered.
This year will be different. We’re an older collective of men, some of which are high risk. We’re simply being smart about maintaining our distance until we can squash this unpredictable, horrifically contagious and too often deadly disease. However, this pandemic doesn’t prevent me from returning to the waters as a sole participant. A few days ago, I drove into town to make arrangements for procuring a boat and a spot for my 35 ft trailer right on the river. A $500 deposit landed both. The fresh salty air and drive along the coastline served another purpose – getting me out of the house.
I needed to gas up before leaving the city, so I stopped at the nearest pump. The attendant came out of the building but wasn’t wearing a mask. After waving him off I rolled down my window and politely stated, “No mask – no sale.” He barked back at me, “Whatever,” waving his hand, unconcerned. I was having none of it -– a safe transaction was not going to be completed without both of us wearing a mask. The next two stops garnered similar results. None of the attendants were wearing a mask! To me, it was a matter of principle and safety. The gauge on the dash indicated that there were thirty miles remaining before I’d have to start pushing the car or calling Triple AAA somewhere in the Van Duzer Corrider. Left with no choice, I stopped at the next station with the intention of gassing up regardless of the circumstances.
Like the others, this attendant came out unmasked as well. Slipping a $20 bill through a ⅛ _inch crack in the driver’s side window was the only way we were going to do business. He took it and proceeded to pump the gas. After politely giving this guy a brief lesson on the importance of him wearing a mask, he shouted out an indignant, “I ain’t sick!” At that very moment, the $20 bill flew out of his hands and on to the ground. For the next 15 seconds, he chased that bill as if playing an elusive game of Tag with it. I couldn’t stop laughing. He couldn’t stop swearing. Divine intervention? Who knows.
Lincoln City’s hint of shell fish permeating a fog-filled, misty air, salt-stained buildings and the worn haggard look on the faces of the long-time locals that make up this city’s persona, have always intrigued me. In this moment, what’s lacking, in at least four instances, is understanding that we’re in the midst of a pandemic, unlike anything experienced in a 100 years. It is how we collectively come together to deal with this problem that matters. That includes all businesses mandating that their employees wear masks when social distancing isn’t an option. Conversely, it should be mandated that anyone in a public place do the same, especially in enclosed areas.
Vanity. Ignorance. Politics. None of these should stand in the way of implementing basic health guidelines that protect everyone. I’ll be part of your community for at least three months, and my “No Mask – No Sale” mantra will be in full effect when I arrive in late July. I’ll take my business elsewhere whenever common sense standards for safety aren’t met.
