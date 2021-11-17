Shopping online has its place. It can be fast. It can be convenient. And, it can be dry.
But, the owners of large online shopping websites don’t pay for T-shirts for Toledo youth basketball. They don’t coach Lincoln City youth soccer teams. They don’t sponsor scoreboards at Newport High School. They don’t volunteer at Waldport’s Beachcomber Days or sponsor the Yachats Mushroom Festival.
In short, there’s no substitute for healthy businesses in every corner of Lincoln County. Without them, and the workers they employ, our community would fray at the edges, or fall apart entirely.
The many contributions of our local small businesses are worth bearing in mind this holiday shopping season. And, to kick the season off, Lincoln County is celebrating these businesses with an all-day social media blitz on Small Business Saturday, November 27.
When you go shopping on Small Business Saturday, take your phone. Post photos and videos at local shops and share your activity. The first 50 to tag their posts with the hashtag #BuyLocalLincolnCounty will receive a free Buy Local travel coffee mug, which they can pick up at Oregon Coast Community College anytime in December.
Majalise Tolan, Director of Secondary Education at the Lincoln County School District and a longtime local who regularly posts photos of herself and her family shopping local after Thanksgiving, has a been a longtime advocate of the program.
“Lincoln County’s small businesses continually support community non-profits and are dedicated to seeing the county thrive,” she said. “Choosing to buy local first and showcase the amazing products in our own backward are small ways to give back to the business owners who support us day in and day out.”
More fun, more prizes
And, there’s more. Chambers of Commerce from around the County are celebrating Small Business Saturday, too. Add hashtags for the chambers in the communities you’re shopping in to be entered to win gift baskets from those chambers. For example, The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will select a winner from those who use the hashtag “#ShopLocalNewportOregon” while the Lincoln City and Depoe Bay chambers will be on the lookout for their own hashtags – find them on their respective social media channels.
Post your photos and videos on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, and don’t forget to add the #BuyLocalLincolnCounty hashtag, along with the hashtag of the appropriate Lincoln County chamber of commerce, to celebrate our vibrant coastal business community – and to enter to win great prizes.
For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College at 541-994-4166, or visit oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.
Dave Price is Vice President, Engagement & Entrepreneurship with the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College.
