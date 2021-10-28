Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/
“My wife and I got the vaccine as soon as our age was allowed because of this nasty pandemic. We were waiting for a solution, something that would help us get back to our normal life. We decided it was the right thing to do. I just wanted to feel a little bit safer, and we wanted to feel comfortable going to visit the people around us.
With the first shot, I had soreness in my arm. That lasted until I got the second shot.
After the second shot, I felt a little tired but nothing major.
I would tell people it’s like the flu shot. You want to get it so you can avoid getting really sick.”
