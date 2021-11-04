Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/
“I didn’t know I was going to get vaccinated when I did. I had signed up in January to serve as a volunteer at the very first vaccine clinic and, before my first shift was complete, they said anyone who volunteered could get their shot. That wasn’t the reason I volunteered, but it did motivate my desire to help as much as I possibly could. From January through June of this year, I signed up for every shift I could and accumulated around 140 hours of volunteer time helping at vaccine clinics.
I had no doubt, not one ounce of doubt, that I needed to get the COVID vaccine. Maybe it’s my generation, but I was vaccinated for a lot of things when I was a child and I felt I would do whatever was necessary to make things better.
I’m a business owner and we were suffering. Our company photographs school students and sporting events and, at the time, we had no idea when kids would be back in school. My mindset was that, if this is going to take things one step forward, that’s what I want to do.”
