Getting vaccinated is a personal choice.
Many individuals have different motivations and experiences when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we will share those with readers over the coming weeks.
If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us.
Wendy Olson, 61, Lincoln City Pastor
“I got the COVID-19 vaccine about as early as I could. Protecting the people I care about was the primary motive. I encounter so many people who are vulnerable, whose health is fragile, and there is no way I wanted to put anyone at risk. I think central to our faith is the idea that we are connected. The gospel isn’t about my individuality, it is about how together we are united. This is a perfect example of the fact that it’s not about me, it’s about us. Jesus talks about practicing a love that puts the other first. This is an opportunity for all of us to practice being there for each other.
After an outdoor family gathering, I ended up getting COVID. I’m so thankful I had the vaccine. My symptoms lasted four or five days and felt like a mild cold. I feel confident that, had I not had the vaccine, it is likely that my symptoms would have been much worse.”
Lincoln County Public Health may be reached at 541-265-4112.
