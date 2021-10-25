A few property owners don’t want a vacation rental in their neighborhood, and are trying to eliminate many STR’s (Short Term Rentals). Lincoln County has strict regulations for STR’s relating to licensing, quiet hours, number of persons and vehicles allowed per each property, parking, health and safety, enforcement mechanisms, and is currently considering additional regulations and such as limiting densities.
County regulation of STR’s is welcomed, but the complete elimination of STR’s goes too far.
Approval of 21-203 would create a negative impact on the county's economy, which is significantly dependent on tourism. Those pushing for the elimination of STR’s don’t respect the folks who have jobs dependent upon tourism and STR’s. Visitors and guests at STR’s are spending money at local restaurants, recreational businesses, shops, stores, and with local service providers. It’s estimated that 4000 jobs* in the county are dependent on the existence of STR’s, generating $200,000,000* in local wages. Why let a few selfish people destroy many of these jobs? If this measure passes, tourists are still going to the coast, they will just go to other coastal counties that can provide available lodging.
Proponents claim that income generated from STR’s goes to out of state owners. As a lifelong Oregonian, and an owner of a family property in unincorporated Lincoln County for 55 years, that has been an STR for over 20 years, we know the truth. All revenue collected from our STR goes into paying taxes, fees, licenses, utilities and the wages of property management staff, cleaning staff, maintenance staff, landscapers, contractors, local Building suppliers and local service workers. All of our revenue stays in Lincoln County.
We get to enjoy our STR for our personal use during portions of the year. That is our reward. Our neighbors are our friends, and if they had issues with our STR, we would know it, and would address it with management.
When North Lincoln County was ravaged by fire last year, many of the STR owners offered up their properties as temporary housing, free of charge, until those impacted by fire and loss could get back on their feet. I wonder how many of those that want to eliminate STR’s opened their homes to these people in need?
Vote no on 21-203. Save local jobs and county revenue sources.
* Estimate of economic impact from Via Oregon Coalition
Mitch Gensman is a Neotsu resident.
