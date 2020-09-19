As a rural hospital and nursing home administrator, I learned the danger of humor when I once remarked during an intensive flu season and packed facilities, that , “If we get any busier, well be changing sheets every third day or every third patient, whichever comes first.” This was over heard and passed on. Next thing, it was in our weekly newspaper. Some people got the humor while other were alarmed.
I recalled that episode when I was getting guest bed sheets out of the dryer Sunday, as one couple had just departed to the Valley and more company was on the way despite the Governor’s warning. Many of us residents know that living on the beach is both a blessing and, at times, a burden. It’s a blessing that we don’t have to travel to visit friends and relatives, they come here. The burden hits when temperatures peak in the Valley and folks are calling to see if we are receiving. They have been cooped up for months and unless the roads are blocked, they will come. Little did I know that unexpected company was also on the way; my niece, her husband, and Aussie dog that had been evacuated from Panther Creek Monday.
Originally I was writing to give thanks where due with the Covid 19 challenges presented by visitors, especially housekeepers and restaurant staffs who are going “above and beyond” with all the new rules. Housekeepers are challenged with the demands of turning over motel rooms, vacation rentals, hospital rooms and helping us residents get ready for the next set of visitors. We appreciate the variety and flexibility of restaurant staff, especially when guests are on the special fad diet of the month.
Now, I add the folks who “held the fort” as much of the town evacuated and those of us behind struggled with power loss and uncertainty. For us, the lights on and welcoming clerks at Bi-Mart and McKay’s Grocery, delivery of mail and watching neighbors helping out neighbors assured us that we not only look out for visitors but for our community as well. There are certain to be more letters thanking local “heroes and heroines” so I will just say “Thank you all!”
P.S. Trivia question I thought of as we prayed for the winds to change Wednesday: “What 1958 movie had people praying, “Odin, Odin, Bring the wind and change the tide” as Tony Curtis, tied to a stake had the incoming tide lapping at his chin, and Janet Leigh and Kirk Douglas looked on?” Think Minnesota Football.
Mick McLean,
Lincoln City
