Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek announced today that she will be a candidate for Governor in the 2022 Democratic Primary. Kotek said she plans to focus on both the immediate challenges facing Oregon and building a future of opportunity and justice for all Oregonians.
“Oregonians are living through a devastating pandemic, the intensifying impacts of climate change, and the economic disruptions that leave too many behind. We must get past the politics of division and focus on making real, meaningful progress for families across our state.
“I am running for Governor because I know that, together, we can reckon with the legacies of injustice and inequality to build a great future for Oregon.”
Kotek has a long, successful track record of working for Oregonians both in and out of office.
Kotek’s many accomplishments as Speaker are making a positive difference in the lives of Oregonians and communities in every part of Oregon.
“Together, we have done great things by working for justice, putting people first, and never forgetting our love of the state we share,” said Kotek. “I will bring people together for a campaign that will inspire all Oregonians to reach for a better future for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.