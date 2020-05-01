Dear Lincoln County SD Families, Parents, Students, Guardians, Staff and Community,
I hope that everyone is staying healthy and staying safe. We have roughly 6 more weeks of school until the last day of school June 9. Usually, the school district is engaged in really hitting education out of the park and finishing our statewide assessments to see where we are in the broad scheme of things. Spring sports are in gear and graduations are around the corner. Then Covid-19 hit. Distance Learning is now the order of the day as we wind our way through this pandemic. So far, we have been lucky that we have only had 5 known cases throughout this vast county and I do believe it is in part due to our following the guidance and requirements of the state to stay home and socially distance ourselves. But to be honest, I cannot wait for this to ease up and for us to get back to being together. Our K-12 Distance Learning education program is in its second week and moving forward.
We are feeding our students each and every day and we have been averaging 3000 kids a day. Just amazing. Organizations such as Mo’s Clam Chowder, Newport Boosters, Lincoln City’s Annual Community Days Food Drive and others have banded together to help the district feed kids and families. Our community is coming together to help our kids and families in so many ways.
Please remember that May 4-8 is Certified Employees (Teacher) Appreciation week. Please know how hard your teachers and staff are working to make sure to provide connections and great education for our students. Principals and Vice Principals are working very hard every day, too. Please help us to celebrate our Certified Staff/Teachers by reaching out and telling them that you love them!
The following is your weekly update.
Materials being returned to schools. Please do not return items to the school unless they have been requested. Please do not drive by the schools and leave items there. We are working on a materials return process and will get that out to you soon. There is the matter of materials being brought back in a way that is safe for everyone and we have not yet completed our work on that protocol.
Executive Order 20-20. A week ago the Governor brought forth another Executive Order. This time the Order closes our schools until June 30. That does not mean that we have school until June 30. It does mean that we cannot have anything happening in the schools or on our fields or campuses until July 1. There are other things in the Order but they do not affect the general public at this time. There is quite a bit to ferret out and much guidance needed for us as school districts. More to come next week.
Grading K-8 memo from Colt Gill, Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction. As I mentioned in my last message, we will be grading students grades K-8 Pass/Incomplete as we are also doing with seniors and grades 9-11. Most of what students are being Passed on is the work they successfully completed up to the March 13 closure. We want to support students as much as possible to complete all subjects with a Passing grade.
Graduation: Still up in the air. Maybe more so now being closed until June 30. I have received about a million emails giving us ideas about how to celebrate seniors and about alternative Graduation ceremonies, none of which I feel provides the distinction and celebration our Lincoln County kids deserve. I am going to ask my staff to query the different Parent Groups, High School Principals and survey some students as to what they would like to see as their alternative to a June Graduation. Ideas such as rescheduling for a later date in July or August or even December have been floated. Ideas from other districts have been online graduations and car parades. Please know that we are going to gather some information about this and come back with ideas to pass by the community before making a decision.
Recommendation for New Principal at Crestview Heights Elementary School in Waldport. I am happy to announce that the Principal Selection Team has recommended a new principal for Crestview as our wonderful principal Libba Sager has retired. The new principal will be recommended for hire to the LCSD Board of Education on May 12. The recommended principal is Mr. Michael Gass, a 30+ years educator from Telluride, Colorado. Mr. Gass comes to us with vast experience at all levels and a great enthusiasm for kids. “Meet and Greet” events will be advertised as soon as we can have them and hopefully, before the fall. He will be an amazing addition to our LCSD family. I can’t wait for you to meet him.
That’s all for this week. If something else comes up I will write to you again this week. For now, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.
Karen Gray
Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.