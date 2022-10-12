Sydney Kasner has added a voice to the City Council that needed to be heard.
I serve on the Lincoln City Council and speak from personal observation and interactions. This voice comes from her professional experience and engagement with community members at various levels of support.
She serves on the Coastal Support Services Board to advocate locally for the at-risk homeless population. Sydney is also on the Board of the Oregon Society of Radiologic Technologists, where she advocates for professional development and mentoring those entering diagnostic imagining.
Sydney is not reluctant to pose questions from the perspective of sincerely wanting answers, whether it is about zoning, code enforcement, ordinances, or interpersonal council communication. She speaks her mind. Sydney addresses Council issues with respectful acknowledgement to all points of view—even when there is divergent opposition.
As a voice on the Council, she does her homework to meet and listen to all citizens whom her decisions impact. Sydney takes responsibility for her commitment to represent all citizens of Lincoln City.
I urge voters in Ward 2 to elect Sydney Kasner as their City Council representative in November. She has proven to be a great choice to help get things done.
