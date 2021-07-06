It’s a Monday morning ritual. TRASH EVERYWHERE. Tourists have left the VRD’s and there are piles of garbage on our neighborhood streets. This has been going on for 5+ yrs, so you would think more effort would have gone into actually solving this problem instead of putting the burden on residents to call in the same complaints over and over again. This occurrence is so prevalent, many residents don’t bother to report it anymore.
We could improve this situation if VRD’s were required to provide waste receptacles BASED ON MAXIUM OCCUPANCY. I believe the existing VRD code for trash receptacles is something nebulous like, provide “adequate” waste receptacles. That obviously is not working. I’m sure there is data that exists to help determine what is sufficient for a 4-person VRD versus a 10-person VRD. A simple code change to be more explicit could help this problem immensely.
In addition to right-sizing the number of receptacles, why is it not the responsibility of code compliance to be proactive with this issue, instead of waiting for residents to complain. All it would take is a regular drive through the most troublesome areas BEFORE the trash pick-up on Monday in RE to locate and deal with the violators first hand. Would it solve the problem completely, of course not. But it would do a great deal to further dimish the problem. It would also make residents feel like their concerns are heard and taken seriously.
Elaine Starmer
