Am I the only one wondering why people who do not live in unincorporated Lincoln County get to vote on Measure 21-203 ( Short Term Rentals) but people who do live in unincorporated LC are not allowed to vote on Measure 21-205 (5% tax on prepared food and drink)?
County folks are definitely impacted by the city food tax but they have no vote. If passed, 21-205 will be a tax increase on unincorporated residents. Isn’t that taxation without representation?
Lucy Nash
Newport
