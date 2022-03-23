Fellow Public Servants,
My Name is Nate Fingerson. I am writing to express my concern with the current state of schools in our district, specifically, Taft 7-12. I believe it is necessary to describe my background and experience in order to establish the validity of my claims.
For five years, I was a member of a teaching residency program in inner-city Baltimore where I excelled as a teacher of elementary and middle school students. In 2013, I moved home to Oregon to work at Taft 7-12 and spent 7 academic years as a school counselor, teacher and coach for Lincoln County School District. I helped start the alternative program, Future Bound for middle school students.? I have a M.Ed in School Counseling and I am a National Certified Counselor (NCC). My wife and I own and operate Whalesong Counseling in Lincoln City. I also have two children enrolled in LCSD.
As a parent, I am specifically concerned with the pervasive attitude from district leadership that places excessive importance on keeping all students in a physical classroom, regardless of the impact on the learning environment. This attitude, which I believe comes from a good place, enables students to continue to disrupt the learning environment and keeps the vast majority of students from reaching their full potential.
At some point, students acting out with egregious and continued disruptive behavior need to be sent home to learn online. This sends a message to the entire student body that there is a consistent line that cannot be crossed. Accountability and clear, consistent boundaries are foundational to healthy relationships. From a developmental standpoint, students need to experience natural consequences for their actions. By sending kids back to class with minimal or no consequences for their actions, you are failing their development.
Instead of holding students and parents responsible for behavior, the blame for disruptive behavior has always been placed solely on the shoulders of our teachers. Deemed a “classroom management” issue, teachers are held accountable for the climate of their classroom even though they do not have the power to assign consequences. We can have empathy towards students who are experiencing significant struggles in life while also teaching them to be good citizens. We have to assign appropriate consequences for student behaviors, including removing students from classrooms if necessary.
In addition, from a neurological standpoint, a learning state is completely distinct from a survival state in students’ brains. By allowing disruptive students to act out without consequences, it decreases the sense of safety for all students and staff members, ensuring that the school is always collectively in a trauma state. This is not an environment conducive to teaching or learning. A foundation of safety is critical for students to be able to build on higher brain functions like critical thinking and collaboration.
o the school board and superintendent I ask the following:
How long will you allow students to verbally berate our teachers without stern consequences?
How long will you allow students to stay at school under the influence of alcohol and marijuana?
How long will you allow students to watch pornography in class on their personal devices?
How long will you allow students to destroy school property and return to school the next day?
How long will you continue to keep students in class while they go out of their way to disrupt and cause chaos?
How long will you allow the climate of the classroom to be determined by students and not teachers?
How long will you do nothing while so many good teachers walk out in the middle of the year because they feel unsupported and hopeless?
Your motto “Every Student, Every Day” is failing our students. The vast majority of the student body is suffering because a small minority of students is allowed to do whatever they want without consistent and appropriate deterrent. In these times, there are many options available to help all students learn in an environment that suits them best. Your job is to provide equality in our schools for all students.
Respectfully and Sincerely,
Nate Fingerson, parent and community member
