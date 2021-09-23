The City Charter provides for six City Councilors and a Mayor.
A resignation was announced during the City Council meeting on September 13th.
Ward 2 is once again without representation with 15 months left on an unexpired term. I ran for this seat in the general election on November 3, 2020.
The Citizens of Ward 2 cast 642 votes in my favor. In good faith and with much enthusiasm I campaigned for this seat & look forward to serving Ward 2 residents as their voice at the City Council table.
In the interest of a fair and transparent decision moving forward I have asked the City Council to consider my appointment to the vacant seat.
Thank you for the support.
Carolyn Nguyen
