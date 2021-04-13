Last week, I attended Senator Ron Wyden’s virtual town hall for Lincoln County and was pleased to hear him speak about his bill to help Oregon’s waterways, the River Democracy Act. Recently introduced in Congress by Senator Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley, the bill would add over 4,000 miles of rivers and streams into the Wild and Scenic Rivers Program.
This designation will help protect the free-flowing nature of rivers and streams, supporting clean drinking water and fish and wildlife habitat in our region and state, as well as our outdoor recreation economy.
You might say the health of our area rivers is a passion of mine. I helped start the Midcoast Watersheds Council 25 years ago, an organization dedicated to improving the health of streams and watersheds of Oregon’s Central Coast so they produce clean water, rebuild healthy salmon populations, and in turn support a healthy coastal ecosystem, economy, and culture.
I see the River Democracy Act as an important part of our ongoing river restoration work and want to thank our U.S. Senators for their work to support Oregon’s rivers. And while our Senators work to pass this bill, we and the other 65 watershed councils around the state will continue our work to recover our salmon population and improve water quality of all of Oregon’s river.
Paul Engelmeyer,
Yachats
