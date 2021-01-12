I will miss former mayor, Dick Anderson, and believe our city will be poorer as a result of his absence as mayor.
He was an activist mayor constantly working for the betterment of our city. He was not a “figurehead”. He contributed many unpaid hours and a great deal of energy to keep Lincoln City in good health.
I admire his optimistic attitude, his intelligence, non-stop work ethic and ability to craft thoughtful compromise while skillfully managing city business meetings. His weekly coffee hours throughout the city was evidence of his accessibility to the public, transparency and accountability.
Thank you Dick Anderson.
Chester Noreikis,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.