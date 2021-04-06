Sixty plus years ago I worked a temp job at the register to vote office in our county.
In order to vote you needed to come to the office and fill out a register to vote form and proof of residency. You then raised your right hand and swore allegiance to the USA and were given your card.
On voting day you went to the local grammar school which was the poling place for that area and voted. Your name would be on the list. You were given your ballot and you voted and put your ballot in the ballot box.
Pretty clean, clear cut and legal.
Marylin Gunthier,
Tidewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.