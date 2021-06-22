Please join us in our 6th annual 5th of July Roads End Beach and Neighborhood Cleanup. Help protect what brought you to Lincoln City and enjoy a morning walk at the same time. You can sign up in advance through SOLVE at https://www.solveoregon.org/opportunity/a0C1I00000QFe5Orsign up the day of the event at the following check in sites: NW 50th & Jetty-Roads End State Park-73rd and Logan Road.
Bring your own bucket, bags, and gloves or pick up supplies when you check in. Help keep our ocean, beach, and neighborhood clean.
Thank you.
Patti Kroen
