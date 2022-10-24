I am so proud to call Carolyn my friend.
She would be a great asset to City Council with her leadership skills and desire to make Lincoln City a better place for all of us to live, work and play. She is a strong advocate for safe communities and small business.
Carolyn has shown so much compassion to those in our town who struggled after the Echo Mountain Fire. She and her husband volunteered 5 days a week for over 2 months to deliver food to dispatched fire victims who were staying in area motels.
Her strong background in Insurance helped serve community members after the fires when they couldn’t reach their own insurance company right away. She also gave financial support to a family at Christmas who did not have any money to buy presents for their kids after the fires and continues to bless other families in town with anonymous financial assistance or just a kind word or hug.
Her integrity and good character are examples of what we want in our elected officials. Her commitment to Ward 2 is impressive and she would be a strong voice and leader for our town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.