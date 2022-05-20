What a treasure we have on the Central Oregon Coast. I am not just talking about the bountiful natural beauty we are surrounded by, but I am referring to the cornucopia of music, art, food, family and celebrations that lives amongst us in the Latino community.
I was lucky to attend the Cinco de Mayo event at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. WOW! Thank you one and all who had any part in what I would describe as a glorious offering. Thank you, amigos for laying before me such an abundance of spirit and good will. You lightened up these often dark days with your celebration of your cultural heritage and family values. What important lessons your culture brings to mine. How grateful i am that we live in this county together and are able to share and enrich each other's lives.
MUCHAS GRACIAS Y BIENVENIDOS!
-Dorothy Kucha, Depoe Bay
