March 30 is National Doctors’ Day.
Together with Chief Medical Officer Robert Turngren, MD, we express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the hundreds of Samaritan Health Services physicians who consistently demonstrate exemplary care and compassion for their patients, as well as the larger community.
This year’s recognition is particularly relevant, given the challenges and successes of the past year. This included the quick pivot to providing telehealth to our patients and managing the additional challenges of COVID hospitalizations and related precautions.
We invite you to share your own expression of gratitude to a physician by visiting samhealth.org/HonorADoc. Complete the brief on-line form and we will deliver your personal message.
On Doctors’ Day, and every day, we say thanks to our physicians for all they do to help us “Build Healthier Communities Together.”
Doug Boysen,
President/CEO,
Samaritan Health Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.