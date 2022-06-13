Central Coast Humane Society is very pleased to announce they have been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Three Rivers Foundation for the Community Cats of Lincoln County. The grant is being used for spay/neuter, vaccinations, treatment of illness / injuries and food.
President, Barbara Perry reports they are absolutely thrilled to be the recipients of such a wonderful grant and give their heartfelt thanks to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians.
Barbara stated, “This is truly a lifesaving grant. We struggle every year to keep the many community cat colonies healthy and not reproducing. We utilize the proven method of TNR (trap, neuter/spay, and return to colony.) When all cats in a colony have been altered, there are no new kittens born to that colony, and in turn they stop fighting, yowling, and spraying. A neighborhood becomes peaceful again. Of the colonies that have undergone TNR, we have seen their numbers decrease over time.”
Barbara stated they provide food to the caregivers for each colony and pay for any “new” member cats that show up.
-Barbara Perry, president
