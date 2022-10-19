As a registered voter in Lincoln City, I am surprised that I have seen no coverage in the News Guard of the criminal complaint against mayoral candidate Riley Hoagland.
According to the testimony of the owner at a recent City Council meeting, Councilor Hoagland and his son marked their initials in the newly laid sidewalk bordering the Pines Dines.
When confronted with this complaint, Councilor Hoagland first denied it, then said that it was his son’s doing until the owners’ video proved that that not the case. Though this may seem small, it is not only about defacing private property but about the character and poor judgment of an elected city official.
I for one will not vote for a candidate who seems to think he is above the law and is so cavalier about all the work and expense the Pines Dine owners have gone to in order to make this welcome addition to Lincoln City a reality. How can we trust his judgment about the many serious issues facing Lincoln City, as well as his integrity as a leader?
The Pines Dine owners have brought charges; if found guilty, Mr. Hoagland will be barred from serving in any elected capacity.
We should instead elect our current mayor, Susan Wahlke, who has already proven herself a trusted, experienced, and thoughtful leader. The News Guard should not assume Mr. Hoagland’s actions are inconsequential—your readers should be informed as they make their decisions about who to vote for.
