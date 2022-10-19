Letters to the Editor

As a registered voter in Lincoln City, I am surprised that I have seen no coverage in the News Guard of the criminal complaint against mayoral candidate Riley Hoagland.

According to the testimony of the owner at a recent City Council meeting, Councilor Hoagland and his son marked their initials in the newly laid sidewalk bordering the Pines Dines.

