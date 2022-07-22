TNG voices.jpg

I recently sat through part of the June 2022 Lincoln City Council meeting and left wondering why they have meetings if the outcome has been defined before the meeting. If fewer concerned citizens had shown up for the meeting, the board could have just gone on its pre-set plan. It seems that the agreement with the Lincoln City Senior Center (LCSC) of a five-year moratorium on fees/rent was not allowed and the waiver of fees for the next fiscal year was almost not passed. The City Council is requiring another meeting for the LCSC to justify not being charged a room fee for the hours from 4 to 9 in the evening. If the LCSC doesn't satisfy them about how those hours will be used, what then?

Questions were asked and answers were smoke or non-answers (political speak) and blown away by the board i.e.: the LCSC gave property to the city, with the understanding that the LCSC would have a permanent home and there would be no charges for use of the space to them in the future. A handshake at the time was enough. The answer was, there was no proof of anything like that, so the city got the property for nothing. Is that even legal? Is there such a thing as fair value? I looked for the council minutes for the years before 2011 and they are not available online. I have been informed that there are minutes for the time of the gifting of the property that gives the LCSC free use of that area forever. I am sure that if the minutes were made available people could research that.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you worried about the new COVID-19 variant, omicron BA.5?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.