I recently sat through part of the June 2022 Lincoln City Council meeting and left wondering why they have meetings if the outcome has been defined before the meeting. If fewer concerned citizens had shown up for the meeting, the board could have just gone on its pre-set plan. It seems that the agreement with the Lincoln City Senior Center (LCSC) of a five-year moratorium on fees/rent was not allowed and the waiver of fees for the next fiscal year was almost not passed. The City Council is requiring another meeting for the LCSC to justify not being charged a room fee for the hours from 4 to 9 in the evening. If the LCSC doesn't satisfy them about how those hours will be used, what then?
Questions were asked and answers were smoke or non-answers (political speak) and blown away by the board i.e.: the LCSC gave property to the city, with the understanding that the LCSC would have a permanent home and there would be no charges for use of the space to them in the future. A handshake at the time was enough. The answer was, there was no proof of anything like that, so the city got the property for nothing. Is that even legal? Is there such a thing as fair value? I looked for the council minutes for the years before 2011 and they are not available online. I have been informed that there are minutes for the time of the gifting of the property that gives the LCSC free use of that area forever. I am sure that if the minutes were made available people could research that.
The council used the threat that the LCSC would have to get out by a particular date if a contract was not signed. This was used to force the signing of the contract. It was signed without a legal representative present for the seniors.
It was stated at the city council meeting by a city councilor that a senior center is a privilege the city was kind enough to give the seniors, not a right. For this privilege the council is ready to charge fees for the use of a small part of the Lincoln City Community Center (LCCC), that was supposed to be guaranteed for use by the LCSC, free of charge. A figure of $168,000 was used by a council member as being the rent for that room-if that figure is even close to correct that little space should be made of gold and the carpeting replaced each year.
It seems that the council has some secret use for the senior center rooms from 4pm to 9pm nightly or all day if they get their way and we are forced out? They seemed quite taken by the pool tables, perhaps, the council just wants to play a little pool by themselves or is there some use for the area that will fatten Parks and Rec? I can't figure out why the City Council and the LCCC want the seniors gone from their building. One of the community center board members was overheard by a senior, who was there for a community center class, tell another person that they wanted the LCSC out of the building. Nice! They want our money, but not us. Seniors take many of the classes and pay for many memberships. No respect! The City Council's treatment of us is hard to understand. Maybe they should join the LCSC to contribute their free time, as do the members.
The council was asked who would be responsible for damages done to the LCSC property located in the rooms in question, by or to others while using the LCSC space, if it is rented. No answer was provided. Does that sound like an unreasonable question?
The Lincoln City Council does not seem to be forthright and seem to be working behind a smoke screen. I did find the minutes for the last meeting where members of the council were so rude to the seniors who were on the agenda in May.
It seems that the board wants an activity listed for every minute of the time that the center is open. Socializing, apparently, is not important enough to be considered an activity. We must be learning something every minute we are open! Visiting the LCSC to be with other seniors, play a game, read a book, use a computer, play pool, just to talk and have a coffee is plenty for me. The only other place around Lincoln City would be at the casino. The casino would frown on a gathering of senior citizens sitting at their tables drinking free drinks and talking about their grandkids, but something like that could develop if the senior center is closed. That doesn't sound too bad to me now that I think about it.
One of the members questioned what activities were planned from 7am to 8am. It seemed like he wanted the LCSC, for that hour in the morning, because no activity was scheduled. Does he seriously believe that we, as seniors, need to be supervised and taught something every minute of the day and evening. How very arrogant that is! I am retired from the US Army. I am a Vietnam war veteran. I am 78 years old, not a child. I am not the only veteran member of the LCSC. All seniors have lives to tell about! How insulting! What could the LCCC possibly do with that room for one hour at 7am? We use it to get set-up for the day to serve our members.
We are a 501(c)(3) organization
Our bylaws dictate how we operate and why we were created.
This is from the LCSC Bylaws.
Section 1. The purpose of the Lincoln City Senior Center shall be:
A. to provide a community focal point where seniors may gather for recreation, services, learning and activities.
B. to be supportive of, and respond to, the diverse interests and needs of seniors in the LCSC area.
C. to provide information about, and referrals to, other agencies and programs of interest to seniors.
It seems to me that we fulfill that purpose.
I did not feel that the City Council was ready to hear anything that was said outside of their ideas about what the LCSC should be.
-Don Smith, concerned member of the Lincoln City Senior Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.