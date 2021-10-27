To me, two questions stand out about Msr. 21-203, the short-term rental ban.
First, how will the loss of STR’s affect county services to the residents and taxpayers of Lincoln County? According to the treasurer, Lincoln County collected nearly $5 million in room taxes last year with $2.9 million going to the general fund — enough to pay for 30 deputies or other essential county personnel. Another $2 million is distributed to the aquarium, fair and competitive non-profits that do much heavy lifting for residents.
Second, will Msr. 21-203 produce more affordable housing, as supporters claim? No evidence suggests this will ease the affordable housing crunch. What would, however, is to extend the state’s new “inclusionary” multi-family housing law into the wealthy rural enclaves of Lincoln County.
City-dwellers who vote on Msr. 21-203 should consider how the loss of deputies or other front-line county services will put the squeeze on municipal budgets. Also think about how properly managed vacation rentals are not only invisible but equitable — a perfect fit for family-minded neighborhoods.
Best regards,
Rick Beasley
Depoe Bay
