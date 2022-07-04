I’ve worked with the former city recorder of Depoe Bay, Barbara Chestler for several years. I have admired her dedication, professionalism and hard work in trying to fix the financial disaster the city was left in after hiring a city council member to handle their finances. Months went by without accurate financial reports, audits, budgets, payables were ignored or discarded. Payroll taxes not paid, credit ratings were lost and fines were imposed. The citizens read those articles.
Barbara Chestler managed to get the city back on track and the council was more than eager to share the praises of her hard work. Barbara was always at city hall, evenings, weekends and even holidays. It’s a sad day that the city has implied there might be wrong doing on her final pay. Does the council not sign checks? Do they not approve payables prior to disbursement? Did the HR/Payroll staff employed by the city make a mistake? Oh, that’s right, she quit too. I would be asking those important questions before I publicly humiliated a person.
So here we go again with serious financial woes for the city. Council members probably doing work they should not be doing. Conducting illegal public meetings in private and possible retaliation against a former employee for filing a complaint. Shame on you. I think the city has made the news too many times and not in a good way for its residents. It’s an embarrassment to say the least.
-Patsy Ingram, Depoe Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.