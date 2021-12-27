Those of you still pledging allegiance to the former president, consider juxtaposing his fate with the fate of Lincoln City's own, Jefferey W. Hubbard.
The newspaper report states that while at the January 6 rally in Washington D.C. Mr. Hubbard chanted, "Stop the Steal" and climbed through a broken window at the Capitol building. Hubbard was later videoed cleansing his eyes of presumably tear gas or bear mace. On the morning of Mr. Hubbard's fateful day, the former president invited his supporters to join him at the Capitol. Before abandoning his followers to their fate, Trump said "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight, you're not going to have a country." As the Capitol building and human beings were torn to shreds, the president sat with his bucket of fried chicken and his diet cola, and watched giddily the events on television. He ignored all cries, even those levied by his eldest son and his sycophants at Fox News, to make it stop. Prior to January 6, the president asked the secretary of state of Georgia to "find me 11,000 votes" and since then, from his Golden Throne in Mara Lago, has done everything in his power to ensure that in 2024, whether he receives the requisite number of votes or not, that he will be gifted the presidency. This man has spent not a minute in jail and isn't going to. So before we get too excited about the primacy of our much heralded rule of law based justice system and the FBI taking down foot soldiers like Mr. Hubbard, let's understand that the electoral system and our nation is in more peril today than it was on January 6, and due in part to Democratic inaction and Republican cowardliness, continues to deteriorate more and more by the day. In the ensuing months, Mr. Hubbard's story will be revised in this newspaper. As you read the coming stories, keep in the back of your mind who the real criminals are and whether unlike Mr. Hubbard, if those criminals are being treated as criminals or like brittle antique China by our justice system. The clock on this Republic is nearing midnight. She requires a few brave people in power to act and to act now. Let us hope that Attorney General Garland is simply holding his cards close to his vest and not sticking his head in the sand.
-Michael Edwards, Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.