I am very disappointed in Yaquina Bay Communications and our local radio stations for not broadcasting any information during the fire emergency September 7 through 12.
I realize it is voluntary for them to do so, but their total lack of regard for our affected community is appalling. They have at least four stations broadcasting in this area, KBCH, KCRF, KYTE, & KNPT. Not one of them had any emergency information!
Why not? Dave Miller, what are your plans for the future?
Carol Rohlfing,
Lincoln City
