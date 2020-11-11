We discovered Lincoln City two years ago, purchased a house immediately, and have worked toward moving there ever since. We were so distressed to hear and read about the fires in September that threatened and displaced residents, and we have been monitoring the alert service for ways to help.
Our house there incurred minor damage in the accompanying winds. We live in Indiana, so we were at a loss as to how to begin repairs from 2400 miles away. But we have discovered much good in the community as a result. A neighbor has volunteered many hours to guide repair efforts. Local service providers responded quickly, and all work was completed with stellar results. Lincoln City administrators are also helping to determine whether our house risks future damage. Everyone has been so kind and helpful! Our experience has further assured us that we made the right decision two years ago.
We deeply appreciate the following individuals and firms for their help, and their great work quality and service ethic: Dean Coppage, Steve Hamon, Debbie Williams, Blue Sky Tree Service, Knottworks Construction, TopLine Roofing, Michael’s Appliance Service, Double U Enterprises, City of Lincoln City (Jeanne Sprague and Abby Edwards).
We have loved Lincoln City from afar for two years. We have learned much about the spirit of the community through the reactions of those who helped us overcome our situation. We hope that others who faced damage or loss much greater than ours are finding their points of light.
Brian and Lisa Bunnett,
Terre Haute, Indiana
