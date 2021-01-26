The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “community” as:
* The people living in a particular area
* A group of people with a common interest living in one place
* A group of people sharing a common interest and relating together socially
Short Term Rentals (STR’s) do nothing, zero, zippo to contribute to a sense of community. I should know. I live in Roads End. Our street (and on the adjacent corners) has sixteen homes. My household is the ONLY full time resident on the street. 5 homes are VRD’s (STR’s). 10 are second-homes.
We see the symptoms of a LACK of community with the STR’s: trash overflowing garbage bins, cars parked in the right of way or blocking the mailbox, off-leash dogs, disrespect for the rules of our Marine Reserve, COVID-19 enablers (7+ people socializing indoors for many days).
At least with the second-home owners, we get to know them when they come to enjoy their house at the beach.
That said, while we may have a “neighborhood” in name (Roads End), without a sense of community it is simply a geographical place with few shared values, common interests or social ties. That’s not good. It weakens the social fabric.
As for STR’s, commercial activity belongs in commercial zones. Not residential zones. Residential zones are for “residing.” STR’s are businesses, like hotels, not residences. That’s why I support the 15Neighborhoods initiative (phase-out STR’s). While its impact is limited to unincorporated Lincoln County, it’s one step toward building stronger communities.
David Jamieson,
Lincoln City
