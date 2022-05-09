Congratulations to The News Guard for being Lincoln City’s newspaper for 95 years! In those year, The News Guard has provided the city of Lincoln City and local communities with news in all areas of local interest. It’s an essential expression of the community.
I’m grateful we have a local newspaper. No fake news! A free press is a blessing.
-Margaret Juenke, past owner of The News Guard
