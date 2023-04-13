I have had to deal with several cases of people writing to the court to contest a parking ticket for a vehicle that was sold or given away.
Folks need to know they are still responsible for tickets until the buyer is issued a new title or registration from DMV. The DMV Notice of Sale or Transfer of a Vehicle form (https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Forms/DMV/6890fill.pdf) actually says that right on the form itself. The form even has a suggestion:
