Dear Editor:
This evening, the city council voted to extend the closure at NW 34th Court until the end of the year, when presumably they will revisit it.
They are going to allow the NW15th Street access to reopen and revisit that on the 27th of September. As it will reopen on the 7th they are going to graciously allow us to use the beach access as allowed by Oregon Administrative Rules for 20 days.
Those rules have not been amended, and if the City can arbitrarily decide that they are invalid it makes a mockery of the entire concept of having a publicly accessible beach.
They could just as easily close all of the public pedestrian accesses which would leave us with nothing but private accesses to the beach owned by whoever owns beach front property.
When a councilor raised the question of disabled access the response was that they are going to add “mobi mats” at three of the accesses (D River, Nelscott and I didn’t catch the third one) none of these are North of the D River and unless they are planning on adding a ramp the D River access is not particularly handicapped accessible. They do have a beach wheelchair, stored in Taft. So I guess if you live in the Northern end of Lincoln City you are the wrong side of the river.
I am not impressed by the way that these ordinances are being pushed through. I listened to the entire section (I didn’t realize the meeting to make a decision for September was happening today) and they did not even ask if anyone had any public comment on this topic.
Presumably they are not interested in public comment anyway.
Adam Morris
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.