I read some time ago that the D River Wayside is the most popular one on the coast. Currently, unless you arrive very early, you will never find a parking place due to its popularity. As a local who's lived here for many years, I appreciate the need for tourist attractions but must the city council zero in on one of the few places in our town where the ocean isn't hidden from view by hotels and condos? Build your welcome center somewhere else, perhaps on the east side of 101 or in the old Goodwill building next to Grocery Outlet. It's been vacant for years. The tourists will find it. It's a shame that the permanent local population always takes a back seat, if any, when the city council gets free money.
-Leoda Barr, Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.