I have lived for the past eight years in this lovely community and have never regretted our move from New York State.
This city has a small-town feeling, due in large part to the fact that people who live here really care about their community. For many of us, it is the place where we live, work and play, year round.
We recognize and appreciate that this area is also a very attractive vacation destination. There are beautiful vistas, recreation areas, a great variety of excellent restaurants and hotels for all of us to enjoy.
What won’t improve our neighborhoods is an increase of short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas of Lincoln County. The cities of Lincoln County have already addressed this concern by passing laws restricting the increase of short-term rental properties.
Now is the time for all the residents of Lincoln County to support the residents of the unincorporated portions of our county, so that their neighborhoods can remain as neighborhoods and not become mini hotel enclaves whose temporary visitors care little about the long-term impact of their visit. Please read your voter pamphlet carefully when it arrives and vote YES on Measure 21-203!
Georgia Roelof
Lincoln City
